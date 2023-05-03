Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

LWAY stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 million, a PE ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,394,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,578.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,000 shares of company stock worth $1,006,470 over the last three months. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth about $332,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

