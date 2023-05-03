Lincoln National Corp Has $7.43 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,562,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after acquiring an additional 244,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.83. 103,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,909. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $117.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

