Lincoln National Corp Has $8.66 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,269 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $93.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,674. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

