Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.52. 1,886,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.80 and its 200 day moving average is $155.18. The firm has a market cap of $265.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

