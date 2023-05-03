Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after buying an additional 112,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,125,000 after buying an additional 386,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.29. 1,394,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,046. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

