Lincoln National Corp Purchases 9,974 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $108,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 529.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,761. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.84.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

