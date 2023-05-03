Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $194,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $206.96. The company had a trading volume of 98,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,723. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $218.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

