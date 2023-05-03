Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $81.87. 2,269,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,686,012. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $104.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

