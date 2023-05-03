Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,259 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.09. 1,308,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,130. The company has a market capitalization of $287.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.25 and a 200 day moving average of $364.48.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

