LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Down 1.3%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 14,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 68,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiqTech International ( NASDAQ:LIQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 88.66% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 642,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

Further Reading

