Lisk Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $130.38 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Lisk has a market capitalization of $130.38 million and $2.37 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004253 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001062 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,014,218 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

