Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,228,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,144,606.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00360083 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $58.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
