Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 11,850,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 654.7% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a current ratio of 18.13. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

