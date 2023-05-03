Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.02. 583,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,049,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Livent during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

