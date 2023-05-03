loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director John Hoon Lee Sells 200,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $334,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
John Hoon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, John Hoon Lee sold 76,610 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $115,681.10.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $382,000.00.
LDI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,005. The stock has a market cap of $496.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.09.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
