Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Shares Up 0%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.24. 3,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Logan Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -4.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 80,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 55.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $7,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Logan Ridge Finance

(Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.