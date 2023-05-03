Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.33

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lords Group Trading Stock Up 2.7 %

LORD traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 70.60 ($0.88). 67,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.86. The company has a market cap of £114.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,803.75. Lords Group Trading has a one year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 93 ($1.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Tuesday.

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

