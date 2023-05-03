Lountzis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.4% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $225.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.93. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.