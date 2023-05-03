Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 30,783,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,608,676. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LUMN. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 345,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 215,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 399,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,844,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144,155 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

