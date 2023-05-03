Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Buys 332,000 Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,000 shares during the period. BriaCell Therapeutics comprises approximately 8.0% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned 9.86% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of BCTX opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $107.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.23. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.37.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

