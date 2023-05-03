Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Eos Energy Enterprises accounts for about 2.0% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. SCP Investment LP grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

