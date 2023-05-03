Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Takes $591,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

