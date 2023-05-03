Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Takes $73,000 Position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.65. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

