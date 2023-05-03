M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in April

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,255,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 2,068,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,503.6 days.
M3 Stock Performance
Shares of MTHRF opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. M3 has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $35.18.
About M3
