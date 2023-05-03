Mac S. Pinkerton Sells 7,624 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRWGet Rating) insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,282. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRWGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

