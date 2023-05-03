Mac S. Pinkerton Sells 7,624 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,282. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

