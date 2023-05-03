Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MSGS opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.37. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $205.27.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total value of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

