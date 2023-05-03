Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.25

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the MT-Hungary, and North Macedonia segments. The MT-Hungary segment offers mobile and fixed line telecommunications, TV distribution, information communication and system integration services to millions of residential and business customers under the Telekom and T-Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.