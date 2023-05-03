Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 133.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.34. 1,523,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,161,873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

