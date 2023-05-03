Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,627. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.44. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $194.57.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.