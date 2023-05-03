Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 4,209 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,674,000 after buying an additional 62,280 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 970,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,228,000 after purchasing an additional 92,551 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.44. 17,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $46.76.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

