Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Down 6.9% in April

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $3,653,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,040,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 388,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,428,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 53,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. 1,624,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of -0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

