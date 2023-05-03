Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.09-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.97-$8.42 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.62. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.