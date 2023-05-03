Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.97-8.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.72. Marriott International also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.09-2.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,219. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.51.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Marriott International by 8.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 9.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

