Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $300.71

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.71 ($3.76) and traded as high as GBX 303.80 ($3.80). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 300.60 ($3.76), with a volume of 599,239 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MSLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Marshalls from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 350 ($4.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Marshalls Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 311.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of £746.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,709.09, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02.
Marshalls Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Vanda Murray bought 6,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £18,903.49 ($23,617.55). Also, insider Justin Lockwood sold 14,802 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.87), for a total value of £45,886.20 ($57,329.09). Insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.
About Marshalls
Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
Read More
