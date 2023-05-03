Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion. Maximus also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Maximus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $82.21. 451,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,431. Maximus has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Maximus by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Stories

