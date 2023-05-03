Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

MMS traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. 451,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Maximus by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Maximus by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

