McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $210,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $297.59 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $298.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.34. The company has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

