McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. 433,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,947. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $413.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.28.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.56). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 72.16%. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

