McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,055,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,407,000 after buying an additional 96,036 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 604,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,161,000 after buying an additional 39,719 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,709,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 148,148 shares during the period.

IJS traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.87. 97,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

