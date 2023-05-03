McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,896,000 after buying an additional 1,009,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,840,000 after buying an additional 1,529,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PFE traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. 7,651,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,470,934. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $218.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.
Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.
