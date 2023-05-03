McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.19. The company had a trading volume of 458,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,759. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

