Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $78.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

