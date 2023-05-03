Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $5.21. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 2,514,830 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRSN. Citigroup started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $663.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.26% and a negative return on equity of 178.80%. Analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.