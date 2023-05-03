Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $5.21. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 2,514,830 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRSN. Citigroup started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $663.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.26% and a negative return on equity of 178.80%. Analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

