Meta Platforms, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Shares of META opened at $239.24 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $244.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,306 shares of company stock worth $12,467,901 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

