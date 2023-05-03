Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $28.77 million and $365,911.52 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00028273 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

