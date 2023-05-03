MFS High Income Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CXE opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $4.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

