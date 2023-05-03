MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MMT opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

