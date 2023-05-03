MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:MMT opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.