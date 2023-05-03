MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Shares Down 4.3%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.89. 559,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 713,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 4th quarter worth $266,000.

