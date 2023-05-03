Midas 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,370.43 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Midas has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Midas token can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00004935 BTC on popular exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $3,370.43 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Midas

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.38447696 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

