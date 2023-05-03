Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.41. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $390.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $225.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

